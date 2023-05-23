Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,710,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $390.14 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.30.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

