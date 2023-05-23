Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $417,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 398,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.4 %

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $115.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

