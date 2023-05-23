Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $426,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,407,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

