Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $436,000 Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enviva were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,281,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE EVA opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $80.65.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

