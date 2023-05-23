Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $440,000 Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 126,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period.

GDV opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

