Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $441,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHI opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

