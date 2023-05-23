Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

