Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $466,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 296.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.