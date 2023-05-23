Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $470,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

