Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TLK opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

