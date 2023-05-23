Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $486,000 Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

FFC stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

