Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

LITT stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.