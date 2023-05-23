Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Haleon were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 364 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Down 1.2 %

Haleon Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

