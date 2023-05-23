Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $479,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 197.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CCJ stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

