Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.