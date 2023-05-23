Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 332,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

SXC stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

