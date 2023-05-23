Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $135,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter worth $179,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

