Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 215 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.5 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.13.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

