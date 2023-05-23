Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 234 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

RWL stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

