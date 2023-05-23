Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,844 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.06. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

