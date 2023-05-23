Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $201.75 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.