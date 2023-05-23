Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4,082.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 173,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

