Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $907,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,060. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of H opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

