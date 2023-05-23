Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

