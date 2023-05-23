Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,900 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 179,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 123,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 370,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 141,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

