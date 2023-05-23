Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,158 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

XRAY stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

