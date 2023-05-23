Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,524 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 59,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

