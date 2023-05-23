Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,729 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pentair by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,472 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 0.0 %

PNR stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

