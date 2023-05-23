Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 18,643 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,961 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,394,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 385,785 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

