Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 247 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $191.77 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.