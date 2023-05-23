Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,086 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TELUS were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

