Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,920 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Popular were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Popular Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

