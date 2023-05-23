Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,810 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,367,039. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

