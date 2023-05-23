Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,455 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after buying an additional 1,317,692 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,390,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 264,524 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 630,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81,843 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0706 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

