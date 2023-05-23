Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

