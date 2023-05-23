Millington Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,413 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
