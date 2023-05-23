Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stake Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 106,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

About Mizuho Financial Group

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

