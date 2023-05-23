Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,776,107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,110,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,776,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $424,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 117,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

