NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of NuStar Energy worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

