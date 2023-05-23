OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $13,959,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,470 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

