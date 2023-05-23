Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palomar were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. Palomar’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.