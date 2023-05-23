Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.