Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $289.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

