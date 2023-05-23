Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at about $7,834,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after buying an additional 287,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 168,244 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TLK stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.