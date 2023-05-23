Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,032,000 after acquiring an additional 904,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,691,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 500,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Further Reading

