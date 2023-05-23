Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.92 million, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 678.62%.

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.