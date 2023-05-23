Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prudential were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 230,995 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 258,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,850 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.16) to GBX 1,550 ($19.28) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,700 ($21.14) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.00.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Increases Dividend

NYSE PUK opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.