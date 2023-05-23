Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter worth $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Qifu Technology stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Qifu Technology Dividend Announcement

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Qifu Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.