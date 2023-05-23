Raymond James & Associates Acquires 17,138 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS BOCT opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.