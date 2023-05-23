Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.